Virgin Galactic to debut in space tourism in a few hours

The competition in this regard between SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic already has a winner. And the truth is that it is not the one that, at least until a few months ago, many would have expected. If they had asked us a couple of years ago, the vast majority would have thought that, beyond the statements and action plans announced by the three companies, it would be SpaceX that would take the lead. Even more so a year ago, when it finished demonstrating its ability to safely take humans into space.

Blue Origin, for its part, has also been talking about its plans to start taking tourists to space for a long time, and a few weeks ago it surprised us by announcing its first flight of these characteristics on July 20, a date deliberately chosen, as it will be the anniversary. from the Apollo 11 moon landing. It almost looked like Jeff Bezos had won the race … but then Richard Branson came along, and announced that Virgin Galactic’s first sightseeing flight would take off today, Sunday, July 11, thus ahead of SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Although billionaire Branson’s plans in this regard have been known for years, few would have bet on his victory in this race. During the last few months we have seen a great advance in Virgin Orbit, a company of the group dedicated to the putting into orbit of satellites, but its advances in suborbital flight seemed to lag behind those of its rivals. That changed (or so we want to think, mainly for the safety of the occupants of the ship that will be launched in a few hours), and consequently Virgin Galactic scores the first goal.

It must be clarified, of course, that although the image of the crew members of this first excursion into space shows six people, in reality five of them are technicians (two pilots and three engineers), so the only tourist on this flight is Richard Branson himself, which while pointing to the success of Virgin Galactic, says that it will carry out tests to verify the experience of space tourism in its company. And yes, if I had a sushi restaurant, I would taste tuna every day, and I would say that I do it for the customers.

Be that as it may, and since Jeff Bezos will also be a crew member of the first Blue Origin tourist flight, and we do not think that Elon Musk will disappoint us by missing the SpaceX one, without a doubt This has led to a peculiar race among mega-billionaires who own their own space companies., which in addition to being justified with the most profitable business models, also serve to carry out the aspiration of being astronauts that many of us had as children. And by the way satisfy the ego by being the first. And at this point, Virgin Galactic and Branson have also won.

The flight will reach an altitude of eighty kilometers above sea level, a bound that NASA considers “sufficient” to indicate that space has been traveled, although the international convention states that the boundary between atmosphere and outer space (assuming that the exosphere is part of it) is at the Kármán Line, which is estimated to be about a hundred kilometers above sea level. This, of course, has led to discussions about whether Virgin Galactic trips are really a trip to space or, on the contrary, just a foray into the highest areas of Earth’s atmosphere.

Be that as it may, the crew of this flight they will be able to observe for themselves the curvature of the Earth (hopefully we can fill Virgin Galactic’s ship with flat-earthers) and experience the sensation of floating in the absence of gravityAlthough this has a trick, because the reason why they will feel in conditions of absence of gravity will be because they are in free fall for a few minutes, until the density of the atmosphere returns to generate the necessary lift for the spacecraft.

It must be remembered, yes, that Virgin Galactic is the winner in the competition between the three great private aerospace companies of today, but not the first to put a tourist in space. This year, in reality, it has been 20 years since the first civilian left our planet, after paying a fortune, to experience the sensation of flying in space. His name is Dennis Titus and, with the help of the Russian Space Agency, and with no less than 60 years behind him, he took off on April 28, 2001 from Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The flight took him to the International Space Station (His original plans were to travel to the MIR, the iconic Russian space station, but the decision to destroy it in 2000 ruined that plan) where he remained for several days, until he returned to Earth on May 6, 2001. It was not cheap. , Yes indeed, Tito paid a whopping $ 20 million, which makes the $ 250,000 Virgin Galactic experience almost seem available to everyone. Of course, a 90-minute experience at 250,000 feet is not the same as spending a few days on the International Space Station.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, there will be a live broadcast, via YouTube, of this first flight with a Virgin Galactic space tourist. It is not clear if, for technical reasons, connections with the interior of the ship will be possible during the entire flight, but you can see it here, the broadcast will begin at 3:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time.