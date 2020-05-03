Virgin Galactic, made its first gliding flight in the desert airspace of New Mexico, conducted from the Spaceport America spaceport. Pilots had the opportunity to perform some test maneuvers in which the spacecraft reached a glide speed of Mach 0.70. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> This Friday, the Virgin Galactic spacecraft VSS Unity conducted its first Glide flight in the desert airspace of New Mexico, carried out from the spaceport Spaceport America The pilots had the opportunity to perform some test maneuvers in which the spacecraft reached a glide speed of Mach 0.70.

George Whitesides, director of Virgin Galactic, congratulated his team. “I am grateful for the level of commitment shown by all involved, not only in collaborating with relief efforts in both New Mexico and California, but also for their dedication and creativity, which will allow us to move confidently toward our goal of a commercial launch ”, he expressed. Although a specific date for this has not yet been announced, Virgin Galactic plans to start its commercial flights this year.

The relief efforts Whitesides is talking about have to do with the pandemic, as part of the Virgin Galactic team has been collaborating with food donations, protective masks and other medical supplies for hospitals in New Mexico and California.

Since the first test flights to space were conducted in late 2018, more than 600 people have made deposits to be the first customers once commercial passenger operations begin, and company executives hope the interest will be enough. to keep your flights full for a few years.

The first seats cost $ 250,000 dollars; An interest reservation can also be made online with a (refundable) payment of $ 1,000. So far, 8,000 interest reservations have been registered.

