Virgin Galactic presents SpaceShip III, its first spacecraft for tourist trips to space

Virgin Galactic Holdings is a company of space travel and aerospace vertically integrated, pioneer in manned space flights for individuals and researchers. On March 30, his latest project was presented, the VSS Imagine, a space plane designed to offer customers a “unique and transformative” experience.

The company intends to start to make the long-awaited flights tourist suborbitals starting next year.

“As a SpaceShip III class of vehicle, Imagine is not only beautiful to look at, it represents Virgin Galactic’s growing fleet of spacecraft. All great achievements, creations, and changes begin with an idea. Our hope is that all those who travel to space return with new perspectives and new ideas that will bring positive change to our planet” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin.

As VSS Imagine begins ground testing, manufacturing will advance on VSS Inspire, the second SpaceShip III-type vehicle within Virgin Galactic’s fleet. The introduction of this class of vehicle is an important milestone in Virgin Galactic’s multi-year effort that aims to fly 400 flights per year, per spaceport. This third generation of spaceships it will lay the foundation for the design and manufacture of the vehicles of the future.

The innovative design of the ship is finished entirely with a mirror-like material; it reflects the surrounding environment, constantly changing color and appearance as it travels from earth to sky and from sky to space. In addition to providing thermal protection, this dynamic material is naturally attractive to the human eye, reflecting our inherent human fascination with space and the transformative experience of space flight.

These suborbital planes have room for six crew that they will be able to observe the Earth from outer space through the 17 windows scattered throughout the spacecraft.

Virgin Galactic has already received about 600 customer registrations and the company’s director himself is scheduled to travel on his first commercial flight. Each ticket costs about $ 25,000; an experience that will undoubtedly be worthwhile for many.

