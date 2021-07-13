Virgin Galactic hits the stock market after successful spaceflight

07/13/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Virgin Galactic has said it can sell up to $ 500 million in stock after completing a successful trip space on Sunday. In a presentation, the company says it plans to use the cash raised to develop its spacecraft fleet and infrastructure.

On Sunday Sir Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, He reached the edge of space in one of the planes he has been developing for 17 years. He called the trip the “experience of a lifetime” after returning to Earth just over an hour after leaving the ground. In which he was accompanied by two pilots and three company employees, as a crucial test of the space tourism experience that he hopes to start selling to customers from next year.

The trip also made the businessman the first of the new pioneers of space tourism. in testing its own shuttles, beating Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and SpaceX’s Elon Musk. Virgin Galactic shares rose about 8% before the markets opened in the United States on Monday. But they had fallen 17% at the end of the day, after the share sale was announced.