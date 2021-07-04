Virgin Galactic flies: Branson overtakes Bezos and will travel to space on July 11

Richard Branson has anticipated the plans of Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, and has communicated that will travel to space on July 11. The titles of his company Virgin Galactic, which had a bad session the previous day (-6%), They have shot 4.08% in the stock market after hearing the news.

A successful flight of the billionaire aboard Virgin’s VSS Unity space plane it would mark a key milestone in the race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism company Blue Origin.

Bezos is scheduled to fly into space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark., pioneer pilot Wally Funk, and an as-yet-unidentified person who contributed $ 28 million to join the suborbital journey.

. reported last month that Branson was studying a mission to space just days before Bezos’s planned trip to steal the spotlight.

The race, which also includes SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is based on the idea that space travel will become mainstream as fledgling technology is tested and costs are lowered, fueling what UBS estimates could be a tourism market of 3 billion dollars annually by 2030. Musk has not set a date for his space flight.

“Virgin Galactic is at the forefront of a new commercial space industry, which is poised to open space to humanity and change the world for the better,” Branson said in a statement collected by . accompanying Virgin’s announcement.

Branson’s July 11 mission will be the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity, and the company’s fourth crewed spaceflight, Virgin reported. In addition, it will be the first to wear a full crew of two pilots and four “mission specialists”, including Branson.

Two more test flights are planned before Virgin expects to start commercial service in 2022, the company said.