Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson make it to the edge of space

Richard Branson has become the first person to go to the edge of space on a ship financed with his own money. He has achieved it with the company he founded, Virgin galactic aboard the SpaceShipTwo, the ship that has been perfected for two decades to make commercial flights of these characteristics.

Along with Branson, astronaut instructor Beth Moses and engineers Colin Bennet and Sirisha Bandla traveled, accompanied by pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci. At 9:15 a.m. local time in New Mexico, United States, SpaceShipTwo disengaged from the WhiteKnightTwo at about 50,000 feet (15 kilometers) high, and rose to 282,700 feet, (86 kilometers). The mission was named Unity 22, and the objective is to analyze the commercial viability, comfort and of this type of experiences.

Virgin galactic launches into space in a different way, instead of taking off from the ground, with one or more rockets, the ship is coupled to a large mother plane. After reaching the necessary altitude, it is released and ignites its rocket engine.

The objective of Richard Branson is to operate five of these ships for the private passenger transport service. Virgin galactic ensures that the goal is for anyone to experience going into space. The flight is priced at about $ 250,000 and lasts an hour and a half. You can experience several minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth.

Although the price is huge, it is a tenth of what it meant to travel to space a few years ago. The first space tourist was the American billionaire Dennis Titus. Paid about $ 20 million to go to the International Space Station for a few days, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Thus he was able to have the experience of orbiting the Earth at about 400 kilometers high.

That said, one of the seats reserved for the first mission of Blue origin, had a price of 28 million dollars, awarded to a stranger through an auction. The flight will last a total of 11 minutes. That’s $ 2.4 million per minute or $ 42,424 per second. The company will award the entire auction to its foundation Club for the Future.

Virgin Galactic vs Blue Origin, actually a competition between billionaires

Richard Branson achieves the milestone of traveling to space in his own company ahead of Jeff bezos, founder of Amazon, which aims to achieve the same with Blue origin. They will try next July 20. In fact, the competition between the two is fierce.

In an interview they asked the founder of Virgin galactic if their objective was to overtake Bezos. His reply, laughing, was, “Jeff who?” Shortly after, in a statement, he assured that the space belongs to everyone. But Blue Origin he was not far behind. They affirmed, on July 9 in their social networks, that 96% of the planet recognizes the beginning of space at 100 kilometers and not at 80. It is known as the Karman line. That said, they will outgrow it for a few seconds, according to the flight plan.

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

