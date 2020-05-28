British airline Virgin Atlantic, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, will end the work contracts of the Brazilian team this Friday. The decision was informed to the remaining employees last week, the newspaper learns. The State of S. Paulo. Sought, Virgin Atlantic confirmed that it canceled plans to operate in Brazil without ever leaving the ground. After a year of planning, the company had received the endorsement from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) for its operation in February 2020.

Airlines are among the segments most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Virgin, which had been planning expansion plans until recently, is now fighting for survival in the UK, where it has laid off more than 3,000 employees. She is not the only airline in difficulty. In Brazil, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) prepares an aid package for the sector. Latam has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

Initially, Virgin’s first flight between São Paulo and London was scheduled to take place in the second half of March. With covid-19, Virgin had postponed the start of flights to October until it decided to cancel the operation.

According to sources, the crisis transformed the brand’s plans in the country – which also included a tour packages company – into powder. Sought, Virgin said, in a note: “In response to the rapid acceleration and severe impact of covid-19, (…) we took on the difficult division of reversing our service between London Heathrow and São Paulo, which was scheduled for October 6 . “

