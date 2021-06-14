Virgin Atlantic explores having a ‘flying taxi’ service

06/14/2021 at 9:54 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service, as reported by the BBC, as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace. The airline suggests that electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles could fly from cities to major airports.

Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year. One expert said the proposal was “less radical” than those of other air taxi companies, but argued there would be challenges ahead. Several companies have promoted the idea of ​​autonomous “flying taxis” that could pick up passengers from rooftops in city centers and take them wherever they wanted to go. Virgin Atlantic’s suggestion is a bit easier.

He has proposed that an eVTOL plane could pick up people in a city like Cambridge and take them to a major airport like London Heathrow. Vertical Aerospace says its VA-X4 spacecraft will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot up to 100 miles, in addition to being emission-free and quieter than a helicopter.