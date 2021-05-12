Virgil van Dijk “resigns” from the Netherlands National Team; He will not play the Eurocup

The player of the Liverpool Virgil van Dijk announced today that he is resigning to play the Eurocup with the national team of Netherlands to complete the rehabilitation of the injury suffered last October.

“Physically I feel that it is the right decision not to go to the Eurocup and enter my last phase of rehabilitation when the season is over,” said the defender in an interview published on the Liverpool website. Van Dijk assured that he is “devastated” for missing the continental championship, but “things have gone as they have and I have to accept it, we all have to accept it”.

Also read: Chivas: Nobody has the power to buy Guadalajara, sentence José Luis Higuera

“I think this decision is definitely the right one to, in my opinion, give my body and knee a little extra time and prepare for at least 18 more months with the club,” said Van Dijk, who has a contract with Liverpool. until summer 2023.

LAST MINUTE VAN DIJK announces that he will NOT PLAY THE EURO CUP to finish recovering from his KNEE INJURY. The cruciate ligament in his knee was torn on October 18. pic.twitter.com/8S6fbRo8Gs – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) May 12, 2021

The center-back underwent surgery last October for a serious ligament injury in his right knee suffered in a game against Everton, when goalkeeper Jordan Pickford knocked him out on a split ball.

The first information pointed out that the player would miss the remainder of the season and from the Netherlands there were hopes that he would be available for the European Championship, which is played between June 11 and July 11. Van Dijk commented in the interview that he has undergone rehabilitation with his teammates Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Virgil van Dijk makes the decision that seemed the most logical: “The right thing is not to go to the Eurocup and start my last phase of recovery in the summer. That way I will focus on returning for the preseason with Liverpool, which I think is another objective. realistic”. pic.twitter.com/2CWwVfAF00 – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) May 12, 2021

“We are all out there running and we see ourselves improving, so that helps. We hope to be in shape since the preseason and to work for a very good season, ”said the center-back. “Fortunately everyone wants me to return as quickly as possible, but for me this is going to return as well as possible and time is not the most important thing,” he commented.

The center-back added that, as of September, the Dutch team will be able to return “to qualify for the next tournament,” in reference to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The coach of the “Clockwork Orange” Frank de Boer will announce the preselection of players for the European Championship next Friday and, on May 28, the final list. It remains to be seen whether the Netherlands’ other regular center-back, Daley Blind, recovers in time from the torn ankle in his left leg that he suffered last March in a match against Gibraltar.

His eventual absence would open the door for Inter Milan player Stefan de Vrij to accompany Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt in the Dutch defense, although Nathan Aké of Manchester City would also have possibilities.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content