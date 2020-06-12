Updated on 06/11/2020 at 22:39

Taking advantage of the paralysis of soccer championships worldwide due to the pandemic, Sergio Aguero delights its millions of followers in Twitch, Youtube and other social networks with their video game streams or reacting to certain videos.

An example of this is a witty video that ‘Kun’ recently shared on his Youtube where He reacted to a special of the “best” kicks that he gave his rivals throughout his career as a footballer.

In the compilation, which accumulates more than 767,000 reproductions in Youtube so far, some stand out when he defended the colors of the Atlético de Madrid and others with his current club, the Manchester City.

In the viral video of Youtube it is appreciated that Sergio Aguero He claimed that he had done nothing to certain rivals but He confessed that a few did hit him because he had come “hot” (angry) from before.

Precisely, one of the most commented was a foul he committed on Fernando Navarro when I was a member of the Sevilla FC. “What a nice kick. That one was cute and I say it, I have no problems ”, admitted the Argentine.

“The guy would pinch me and pinch me in the corners and I would say to him: ‘Che, mark me well, don’t do that to me’ and the guy went on and on. We went to Seville and it kept on, it squeezed me badly. You don’t know how it hurt me ”recalled the ‘Kun’.

However, his “rematch” would not be long in coming. “I remember saying to myself,‘ I’m going to kick him that he doesn’t need to be pinched. Once, twice is fine, but don’t take my ball either … ’”he added.

“If you want to do the same to the third, that happens to you. It’s football, right? Yellow and ready. Someone had to give it. (…) They beat me and I hit, sometimes I can get hot. Yes, I warm up, or did you not get warm when you played? ”, ended.

