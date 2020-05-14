Updated on 05/14/2020 at 07:00

In Youtube we watch all kinds of videos: those that make us laugh, those that make us angry and those that make us reflect. But the images that we will show you below belong to another group: those that move you. The protagonist of this viral clip is a cat that ‘adopted’ four squirrels that had been orphaned and now cares for them as if they were their own young. In United States, Mexico and Spain They have not stopped commenting on this fact.

The four small rodents were found by a citizen of Crimea. Not knowing how to care for them, the man led them to Bakhchisaray Park for specialized personnel to attend them. There, the managers made every effort to make the baby squirrels feel at home.

However, in order for the small creatures to feel a certain familiar warmth, they decided to take them with the cat Pusha, who lives in the park. Coincidentally, the feline had just given birth to four kittens, so her maternal instinct was on the surface. Maybe that helped when they brought the squirrels to accept them willingly.

The cat Pusha, which is already viral in Youtube, not only accepted the rodents, but cared for them with tenderness and zeal as if they were their children. Olga Fateeva, an employee of the park, said: “On a beautiful day a visitor brought us these wonderful squirrels in a box. At that time, our cat had just given birth. We decided to introduce them, and she accepted them. “

So, as you can see in the video of Youtube, the squirrels came into good hands because Pusha She is a dedicated mother. For this reason, rodents now spend most of the day playing with their new “mother” and their “brothers” cats. In short, they are happy with their new and unique family.

Find out if your cat feels stressed by quarantine

Coronavirus in the United States: two cats test positive for Covid-19

United States: Weather presenter unleashes tenderness by hanging out with his live cat

Coronavirus in the United States: mass adoption of pets during quarantine.