Updated on 05/21/2020 at 07:00

An elderly woman, who is close to turning 100 years old, became a trend in Youtube appearing in a video where he is seen mobilizing in a toy truck to go collect his solidarity bonus because of the coronavirus. The woman responds to the name of Andrea Mamani, a native of Bolivia, and her story has touched thousands of network users, mainly in United States, Mexico, Colombia and Spain. We tell you details of its history that has more and more reproductions in various parts of the planet. Do not miss one of the virals of the moment, as well as others that we present to you in our section.

LOOK: The touching reunion between a puppy and its owner who returned home after many days

Due to COVID-19, the Bolivian government, like many other countries in the world, decreed the quarantine to avoid more infections. However, this measure had a great impact on the economy of the least wealthy. Andrea is one of those affected, since she was engaged in the production and sale of cheeses, but due to the pandemic she no longer had an income.

Fortunately, to alleviate his precarious situation somewhat, the Bolivian State granted him a solidarity bonus. However, there was one detail: his town was somewhat removed from the place where he had to collect, his physical condition did not allow him to move so far from home and he did not have a wheelchair either. So the only way he had to go to the bank was to use the wooden toy truck of one of his great-grandchildren. A case without a doubt very sad that `touched many of those who saw it in Youtube .

LOOK: Outrageous! The cruel joke to a senior teacher by his students in a virtual class

Fortunately, after some Bolivian media reported on the Andrea Mamani case, reports that were also released by Youtube The authorities of the locality where the old woman resides sent her groceries and, what is better, a wheelchair. Thus, each time it is your turn to collect your bonus, you will do so with greater security and comfort.

“She is very happy and asks God to help her many years to live,” said one of her daughters, who translated the words her mother spoke in Aymara. “We are very grateful for the wheelchair they gave my mother,” said the grateful woman. Thousands in Youtube They celebrated that the old woman has received the help she needed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Huancayo: granny cries from hunger because she did not receive a state bond

Huancayo: Abuelita cries from hunger because she did not receive a State Bonus

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

MORE VIDEOS

Tik Tok: grandpa shakes the internet with fun dances

Tik Tok: grandpa shakes the internet with fun dances 04/20/2020

Coronavirus in Chile: soccer stands up for the neediest

Coronavirus in Chile: soccer stands up for the neediest

Piura: soldier carries old woman in her arms

Piura: Soldier carries an old woman in his arms. (Video: Piura Noticias TV).