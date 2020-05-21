Updated on 05/20/2020 at 20:01

Social media was shocked when images of a terrifying dog-faced spider reached them. Thousands of users Youtube they wondered if that strange animal was real or those images were tricked. The disturbing appearance of that species has traveled around the world generating a great reaction in the Internet users of United States, Mexico and Spain., mainly.

Most of the users assure that the “spider-dog” does not exist, but that it is a crude assembly. Scientists claim otherwise. According to the scientists, this specimen is called “Metagryne bicolumnata”. It is a spider that lives in the Amazon and belongs to the family of arachnids known as opiliones, reapers or patonas, which are characterized by their large and robust body.

Contrary to popular belief, the famous dog-faced spider that has gone viral in Youtube It is not poisonous, but is actually a completely harmless arachnid. There are those in networks who took these images with humor and thought that this spider should be called “The Grim”, in clear reference to the character in the saga of Harry Potter which transforms into an intimidating black dog.

It should be noted that the nature photographer Andreas Kay It was he who first captured the image of the dog-faced spider. He took it in 2017 in the Amazon region belonging to Ecuador. A year later, on the Halloween, journalist Ferris Jabr He shared the image on his social networks, making it clear that the spider was real and that it is not an image altered with Photoshop.

