VIRAL: Women steal dressed as nurses and cause outrage in networks

Health workers are the main protagonists in times of coronavirus and they are chartered by citizens as they are constantly exposed to being infected, but there are others who take advantage of the situation to impersonate them.

Thief nurses go viral

This story is already viral on the social network of Facebook. We told them that two women who were dressed in nurses They were seen slowly approaching the front door of a property to grab some packages in the city of Kennewick, in the state of Washington, United States.

In the images we can see how one of the women gets out of a burgundy-colored car and quickly grabs a large object from the front porch of the house.

Then he runs back to his vehicle, puts the box in the trunk, jumps into the passenger seat, and leaves. The police are investigating this situation and ask for help from the public to find both people. So they released a photo of the car where the images are seen.

“Officers are investigating a package theft case on the front porches of the houses and need your help. Both suspects have been reported for stealing packages delivered to Kennewick residences, “the Kennewick Police Department statement said on Facebook.

If you can recognize people, contact the police at 509 628-0333 and say that it is in reference to case KPD 20-168877- to clarify, both seem to be dressed as nurses and the truth is that they are not.

What most outrages the community is the clothing of health workers, taking advantage of the image of a profession that saves lives in these times of coronavirus, we do not know how it is that people like this can continue to exist?

“This is very sad, it is unfortunate that they dress as essential professionals this time. Probably they did it with the idea that if they were dressed like that, they would not be noticed, especially when so many are sick due to the virus, “wrote one user.

