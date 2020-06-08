Updated on 06/07/2020 at 22:21

In time of coronavirus, all classes are virtual and at Tik Tok the teaching method of a teacher became the most viewed on the Internet. There are many ways and he has found the way to make it more fun and clever that has worked. Such was the success of the video that it did not take long to be replicated in Youtube, becoming the most seen in United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries. Don’t miss out on these amazing images!

What powerfully caught the attention of Internet users is the novel method of the teacher to teach his followers to solve multiplication problems. In addition, the very entertaining way he has to teach has earned him an unusual success in Youtube.

The most curious thing about this story is that the person who appears in the viral video of Youtube he is not a teacher by profession. This is the businessman from the pastry industry Fidel Medina, owner of the “Tortas Juancho” chain, who due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus (He had to close his four stores) He has had to reinvent himself and found in social networks a good space to develop his other gift.

Medina is an electronic engineer graduated from Ricardo Palma University (he worked as a professor in different educational institutions in the country) and with great talent for solving mathematical problems.

Precisely, he wanted to impart that knowledge and used his account Tik Tok to broadcast their lessons by video. The images came to Youtube and they went viral. The fame that Fidel Medina has achieved is such that many fathers (and mothers) have written to him to offer private lessons (virtually, of course) to their children.

