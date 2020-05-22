VIRAL VIDEO: Young man tries to make a joke and they end up waxing his leg

Seeing her wife waxing, this man decided to do a jokeHowever, things did not turn out as he expected, because the woman was more cunning and decided to take revenge in a rather epic way, a fact that was reflected in a video viral of Tik Tok.

In the viral video you can see a woman sitting on a sofa while depilates her legs, later her husband arrives only to make a joke and make fun of her.

“How beautiful you look shaving sarita, but you missed this cursed leg”

I depilate her husband after the joke

VIRAL VIDEO: Young man tries to make a joke and they end up waxing his leg

After saying these words, the man lifts his leg and places it right next to where his wife is, who cunningly and without hesitation places the little machine on the leg of her husband, whom she manages to shave.

Then the man screams, because everything seems to indicate that the waxing was quite painful for him, or at least that’s how he showed it in a viral video shared on Tik Tok.

After making fun of his wife and finishing with part of the shaved leg, the man and his wife began to laugh. Even though the man tried to tease his wife and make fun of her while she waxed, it was the woman who ended up enjoying and laughing the most when she waxed him and he gave a cry of pain.

VIRAL VIDEO: Young man tries to make a joke and they end up waxing his leg

Everything seems to indicate that after this joke the husband learned the lesson and surely he will not bother his wife again, at least for a time.

As expected, this funny viral video managed to make thousands of Internet users laugh, who could not help but laugh when they saw that the man’s joke had gone very wrong and that it was he who ended up in pain.

It may interest you: VIRAL VIDEO: He plays a joke on his mom and she takes epic revenge

The viral video of Tik Tok reached great popularity because in a few hours it reached more than 56 thousand “likes”

.