Young man builds jet pack and recreates ‘Back to the Future’ scene

Through Youtube an incredible was shared viral video starring a young British man who built a jet pack and used it to recreate one of the popular scenes from ‘Back to the Future’, one of the most popular science fiction movies in history.

The young man, identified as Sam Rogers, is a fan of the saga starring Michael J. Fox and since he saw ‘Back to the Future 2 ’dreams of riding Marty McFly’s flying skateboard. For that reason, he decided to use a 3D printer to print his design and fulfill his wish.

According to RT, the young man spent around 340,000 pounds sterling, approximately $ 430,600, to make this ‘jet pack’ which is made of aluminum, nylon and steel, weighs 27 kilos, has 1,000 brake horsepower and is capable of reaching a speed of about 80 km / h.

As you can see in the viral YouTube video, the young man recreated a scene from ‘Back to the Future’, as he appeared next to a DeLorean, while using Marty McFly’s skateboard that was kept in the air thanks to his flying suit. Definitely a scene worthy of being in this section.

“I never thought I would sit in a DeLorean, let alone capture something like that cinematic,” said the author of the future viral video. “At first it was shaky. Having both feet screwed to a platform while “flying,” feels pretty strange, “Rogers said.

The post was originally shared by the SWNS YouTube channel, it currently has 34,000 views and just over 1,000 comments, making it one of the most popular videos in recent hours. If you are a science fiction lover we invite you to visit their channel.