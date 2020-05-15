VIRAL VIDEO: This is what dogs think now that their owners are in quarantine

The dogs They are usually very faithful, friendly and affectionate animals, to such a degree that people assure that they are man’s best friends, a fact that was recorded in a viral video of Tik Tok, which shows what dogs think now that their owners are home without leaving the quarantine.

The Tik Tok narrates what a dog “writes” in his diary, now that the coronavirus quarantine prevents its owner from leaving the house. This tender story managed to move, but also make thousands of Tik Tok users laugh. The story begins like this:

“After 1562 days of begging my human to never leave, he finally listened to me.”

Likewise, the viral video of Tik Tok describes the daily routines of this dog now that its owner is always at home, ensuring that he spends most of his time looking at it or following it at a distance of half a meter.

The story of the dog in Tik Tok touched

But the most moving thing comes just seconds later, because the “dog” assures that he has been in paradise, that it is heaven and that he hopes that his human will never leave and things remain as in the last days.

“It’s heaven, and I pray it stays that way forever”

That was how this ingenious and tender viral video of Tik Tok managed to move users of the social network, who did not hesitate to comment on it, indicating that while many people are already tired of being locked up and unable to leave home due to the Quarantine, the dogs, our faithful pets, are enjoying our company more than ever.

Likewise, users applauded the creativity of the user who shared the viral video, as they assure that he managed to perfectly capture the attitudes and thoughts of any dog.

