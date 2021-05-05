Viral video reveals how desperate Ben Affleck is to find a partner – Tomatazos

Although Ben Affleck is one of the most recognized actors and directors in Hollywood, his name remains in the headlines due to gossip from his private life. Beyond the awards and recognitions for his work, the public and his fans seem to be more interested in his love life, his addictions and his weight than in his new projects. Of course, of all the topics that attracts attention, it is his search for love that drives social networks crazy. If this search also leads him through depressive moments or humiliations that are made unfairly public, then we will have Affleck gossip for a while.

Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Picture with Argo – 96% were recently in the world tabloids due to their relationship with fellow actress Ana de Armas, launched to fame thanks to titles such as Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%. A few months ago the news was released that their romance had ended and since then photographers do not miss the opportunity to monitor each step of the actor looking for a moment that makes him look ridiculous.

However, the new instant of mockery did not come from an unexpected image, but from a private video. According to uproxx.com, the actress Nivine jay uploaded a video to TikTok where he explained that Ben affleck He privately messaged her a video after she unfollowed him on the dating app Stripe, which is known for basically serving the rich and famous people.

In the video, the actress explains that she stopped following Affleck because she didn’t think it was really about him:

Thinking back to that time I did a match with Ben Affleck in a row and then I thought it was fake so I stopped following him and he sent me a video on Instagram.

The TikTok includes Affleck’s video, where he says:

Nivine, why did you stop following me? It’s me!

obsessed with ben affleck as a concept pic.twitter.com/lsrEfVXDE9 – jess white (@jessf_white) May 3, 2021

Of course, what most caught the attention of the public was this attitude of Affleck that by now many see as a loser in love, even as someone who does not know how to handle emotional breakups well. That’s why it wasn’t weird when all of Twitter erupted in criticism and ridicule against Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor – 82%.

I see Ben Affleck claim his title as the Most Divorced Man in Hollywood

ben affleck reclaimed his title as the Most Divorced Man in Hollywood i see – hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 3, 2021

Ben Affleck when someone unfollows him in Raya

Ben Affleck when someone unmatches him on Raya pic.twitter.com/Swkd2rFKXt – BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 3, 2021

The Ben Affleck saga is interesting because we witness how a man becomes Bojack Horseman in real time

the Ben Affleck saga is interesting because we’re witnessing a man become Bojack Horseman in real time – George (@RALPHCIFARETHOE) May 4, 2021

Even actress Jameela Jamil joined in the teasing:

There was a time when I told my good friend Ben Affleck not to message women on Instagram and say “It’s me”, like a mob boss

There was that one time I told my * good friend * Ben Affleck not to message girls on instagram and say “it’s me” like a mafia boss …. -Tahani https://t.co/TtkFHD8UVR – Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 3, 2021

During an interview for E! News, Jay commented that his intention was not to humiliate the actor and that he actually only uploaded the video because he found the situation funny:

I’m seeing a lot of comments where they call it scary and I don’t think that’s fair. I wasn’t making fun of him in the video. I was making fun of myself for thinking it was a hoax and it should be funny.

In addition to this unexpected gossip, Affleck’s life went viral when photographs were revealed where he lived with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, who recently ended their engagement. Rumors were immediately generated about a supposed reunion between the two, but neither of them confirmed this situation.

