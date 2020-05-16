VIRAL VIDEO: Nuns pray from the roof of the church with everything and a horn.

All kinds of videos circulate on the internet, that’s why when a clip began to circulate showing a group of nuns praying a rosary for the entire neighborhood during the quarantine, the images ended up becoming video viral.

It turns out that several nuns They organized to bring the word of God to their entire community during the contingency, since all the religious temples were closed as a measure to avoid the spread and spread of COVID-19.

So the fun way you are nuns they managed so that they could spread the word of the lord to all that neighbor of the community they inhabit, they became a viral fact after being published on social networks.

From the church roof nuns pray with everything and horn

In the viral video you can see two nuns on top of a roof, apparently from the church to which they are faithful, and with the help of a powerful sound system, their rosary is heard for several blocks around the place where they are.

Despite their beliefs and good intentions to communicate the word of the Lord, this unusual event bothered the vast majority of the neighbors, who complained through social networks about the high volume of the nuns when giving their mass.

According to the information circulating on social networks, this incomparable event took place in the town of Teusaquillo, in Bogotá, Colombia. And the video uploaded by a user on Twitter says in its legend: “Unusual scenes of a pandemic. The nuns across the street decided to impose a rosary on us. ”

VIDEO HERE:

Unusual scenes of pandemic + Marian month and the one I just witnessed. The nuns across the street decided to impose a rosary on us like this: pic.twitter.com/gt84WivmQu – Ana Noguera (@AnaNoguera)

May 13, 2020

It may interest you: VIRAL VIDEO: They catch a couple doing the DELICIOUS in a CEMETERY

This news adds to many more regarding the follies that people are doing due to the pandemic. Well, the isolation has shown that more than one has enough creativity (like these nuns) to achieve their goals, and without wanting to, they end up being viral video.

With information from debate.com.mx

.