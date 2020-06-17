Updated on 06/16/2020 at 23:58

To the cats They like ice cream? This was the question asked by a user of Youtube who inadvertently turned their pet into a sensation viral on social media. The curious clip was the most shared in countries like United States, Spain and Mexico. His reaction was pure gold!

Sabrina Bernatchez lives in Québec, Canada, and never thought that her kitten could become an internet star. He did it but at a very high cost, because despite how hilarious the video viral, many users criticized the actions of women.

And it is that she made her pet taste a little ice cream fresh from the refrigerator. The cat tenderly licked the spoon, then made a gesture that caused a lot of laughter. The video is viralized in Youtube and on the same video platform you can find comments against what Sabrina did.

The cat, when tasting the ice cream, slightly suffered the frostbite of his tongue and later of his muzzle. So he reacted by leaning back and his mouth wide open. “They cause damage to the brain directly and a lot of pain which they cannot express. It is inhumane ”, can be read in one of the comments.

