VIRAL VIDEO: Family in quarantine turns their house into a giant pool.

It is a fact that the quarantine has forced many to do unusual things or hasty decisions in order to kill boredom during isolation, fortunately many of these ideas have been recorded and end up being video viral in social networks.

Such is the case of a crazy woman family in the Philippines who decided to cool off in a way they never had before, turning their home into a huge swimming pool so they could do their own thing at ease.

Turns out, overwhelmed by stress and high temperatures, Joseph Dreed and his cousins ​​thought it would be a great idea to ride a swimming pool inside his room, so his damilia did not hesitate to support him to cool off in a unique way.

They turn their house into a giant pool during quarantine

Various measures have been taken by the health authorities regarding the coronavirus; The main one is to remain isolated at home, and due to the quarantine, people are more than creative looking for new ways to entertain themselves.

This results in idle people ending up doing things that nobody expects, such as filling a room with water to make it a personal pool, which is what this crazy family did in the Philippines.

The procedure was simple, since the young people were in charge of covering up the tiniest hole that existed in the room and then began to fill it with water until it reached the desired level.

One of the cousins ​​pointed out: “We can’t go to the beach this summer because of COVID-19, so we thought about bringing the beach to our house”, that’s why these young people believed that the best way to get their “beach” needs would be creating a “pool” in the comfort of your home.

VIDEO HERE:

The unusual idea of ​​the cousins ​​began to circulate on social networks, and the recorded images ended up becoming a viral video among Internet users, who described the idea as “great” and most likely, many of them will try it at home.

