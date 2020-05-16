Family adopts German shepherd and Tik Tok reveals unexpected ending

Through Tik Tok a viral video which surprised thousands of users, since they revealed the reaction of a family upon learning that their little one German shepherd dog he was of another race. They noted that their pet it took a singular aspect with the passage of time.

So they realized the deception that they lived since they adopted it, which became a trend on the main social networks. The viral video, which has more than 650,000 visits, and just over 1,000 comments, was originally published in Tik Tok, as part of a viral challenge.

This peculiar ‘challenge’ aims for people to show the before and after of their beloved pets. The author of the viral video, a young woman named Maudy Romero, shared a series of images showing her dog when he was just a cute puppy.

She believed that she had been given a German Shepherd; however, it turned out to be extremely wrong. Despite the fact that the puppy looked like a real German Shepherd baby, the truth is that it was not a dog of this breed, but a mongrel. This was evident after a few months.

Tik Tok’s dog transformed

Since your pet started to grow and looked totally different than expected. The funny images published on Tik Tok and other social networks generated all kinds of comments, some could not contain the laughter, after seeing how the alleged German shepherd grew.

Others felt identified and assured that they also experienced something similar. “Although he is not of breed, that dog is very adorable.” “That German shepherd is like me, when he was little he was pretty.” “I also had a pug puppy that when growing up stopped looking like one,” you could read in the viral video.

