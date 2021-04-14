Viral | Smashing knockout that ranks as the best of the year

Nigerian heavyweight promise Efe Ajagba won on the fast track with a powerful blow to the face of Brian Howard and is positioned as a serious contender for the title in the future.

Ajagba returned to the front pages of the specialized media after the great performance he carried out at the Osage Casino in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma (United States). It is that the knockout was really of great invoice and the sound shook the scene. Specialists indicate that he can compete as one of the best KOs of 2021.

The images are going around the world, the young 26-year-old boxer is gradually transformed into the terror of the heavyweight division. He has 15 wins in as many fights, 12 of which were fast track.

The Nigerian generally defines his fights by applying his powerful forehand in the form of a straight, cross or upperhand and literally demolishes his rivals.