He thought that COVID-19 would not affect him for not having previous illnesses, but his physical change was impressive after six weeks in hospital.

A 43-year-old San Francisco nurse went viral after sharing an image showing the effects of the coronavirus on his body after six weeks admitted, with intubation periods included.

“I thought it had only been a weekMike Schultz told BuzzFeed News from his Boston hospital bed. For him, the most frustrating thing about getting the disease was feel weak and not even being able to grab the phone to write.

Schultz had no illnesses when diagnosed with COVID-19. Usually he trained six or seven times a week and weighed about 190 pounds. This week, after being able to start eating again, his weight was barely 140 pounds it just started to resume.

Last week, the nurse shared with his 30,000 Instragram followers a photo showing the impact of the coronavirus. “I wanted to show that it can happen to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old, if you have previous illnesses or not. It can affect you, ”he told BuzzFeed about his goal when posting the image.

In her, On the left is the Schultz from a month before he got sick. On the right, himself in the recovery room. The simple fact of getting out of bed to take the photograph exhausted him, according to himself.

“I did not think that [el coronavirus] it was so serious until things started to happen, ”he told the aforementioned media. “I thought I was too young to be affected. And I know a lot of people think like that, “he added.

Schultz was in Boston visiting her boyfriend, Josh Hebblethwaite. Days before, they had both been to the Winter Party festival in Miami, where Hebblethwaite worked as a DJ. On their social networks, they appear surrounded by people in the first week of March.

“We knew that [el virus] I was there, ”acknowledged the nurse. “But they had not activated real restrictions. There were no emergency closings. We just thought: ‘well, we have to wash our hands more and be careful to touch our faces, ‘” he acknowledged.

At least 38 people who attended the same festival got sick. Three men died, according to BuzzFeed. Two of the patients were Hebblethwaite and Schultz but only the latter was admitted to the hospital, where he was sedated and intubated for four and a half weeks.

