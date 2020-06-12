Updated on 06/12/2020 at 08:23

A video posted on Youtube It shows the moment when a Labrador Retriever shows empathy and solidarity with another species and has caused thousands of reactions on social networks. Aragon is the protagonist of this story, a dog that decides to assume the role of “father” after finding four kittens in a box.

According to the shared publication, one day Aragon went for a walk with his owner, who is from a family that works as an animal protector. On a street, the dog saw a box with kittens and notified its owner. She, seeing them so helpless and in need of help, took them to her home.

In his home, the dog, which was also rescued by the woman, became the “father” of the kittens, since he took care of them as if they were his children, as can be seen in the viral clip of Youtube, which has had a significant impact on United States, Mexico and Spain.

Although the animals always had an excellent friendship relationship, the kittens were eventually adopted by a family, which is also responsible for giving them a great quality of life. Just what they deserve.

Aragon’s behavior towards the kittens was applauded by thousands of Internet users from Youtube. The viral clip, which shows the relationship that the dog had with the kittens, continues to win reproductions on the popular platform.

What is the temperament of a Labrador Retriever like?

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the temperament in the breed as “gentle, sociable, and manageable in nature. The Labrador is reputed to be a balanced breed and an excellent family dog. This includes a good reputation with children of all ages and other animals.

He has collaborating dog skills; what has been used to train him as a help dog, to reach things that are lying around, turn off the lights, among other functions. It is not suitable as a watchdog, that is, it will be able to bark to give warning, but generally it will not act with more aggression, since it tends to be a friendly dog.

Man’s Best Friend! Dog takes care of the cell phone of its owner and prevents the girlfriend from manipulating it

10 cat myths you shouldn’t believe anymore

The dog looked like a panda

Dog waits every day for a bus driver who gives him food

Dogs pray with their owner before eating

Dog surprises on social networks when playing with his teddy bear

