VIRAL: Man goes for beer and returns with COVID-19

Mexico and the world are living in a pandemic due to Covid-19, which has claimed thousands of deaths. The governments had to take drastic measures to combat this, that is why they sent us home to comply with the quarantine that we are living to this day, this in order to avoid contagion to the population, but not all of them pay attention to these measures.

Well, we tell you that in Mexico, a man He was infected with coronavirus, despite remaining in confinement for almost 60 days. What happened in this serious story? The subject was dying of thirst and did not resist when going to a super market to buy beer in the state of Sonora. It was there that the poor human being contracted COVID-19 and his story went viral on social networks.

The information was said by the Secretary of Health, Enrique Clausen Iberri, who added that “like many other Mexicans, he looked for some beers and broke the confinement without measuring the consequences.” Clausen commented that this man was cared for from day 1 of quarantine, but only a few minutes of carelessness have cost him more than the six that he no longer enjoyed.

The aforementioned store was a few meters from his house, but we must know that this does not free you from contagion as happened to him. This was not the worst of the case, without knowing that he was infected, he went to work and thus infected 4 other people.

According to reports from around the world, older people and those with high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes are the most likely to be harmed by the coronavirus.

There is still no vaccine to prevent or cure the disease. But those affected must receive health care to relieve symptoms; and if the patient is serious, he must be hospitalized

