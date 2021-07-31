Viral G7 Clip Shows Royals Being Totally Unfiltered

A super old-school clip of the royal family attending a fancy 1991 G7 drinks reception at Buckingham Palace is making the rounds online, and it features everyone from Her Majesty the Queen, to a young Prince Charles and Princess Diana, to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher . The clip is legit like watching an episode of The Crown come to life, and offers a totally unfiltered look at how the royals interact with fellow friends (by which I mean fellow world leaders) in the privacy of their own fancy parties.

Aside from footage of the Queen speaking French, Charles chatting about his lithographs, and Diana laughing with guests, one notable moment features Queen Elizabeth joking to former Prime Minister Ted Heath that he’s “expendable” as he continues to rudely speak over her again and again .

According to The Daily Mail, this old party footage of the royals is originally from the 1992 BBC documentary Elizabeth R:

A ton of royal reporters have been retweeting and commenting on the unearthed video, originally posted by @BenABrittain, with The Times’ Valentine Low writing, “What is noticeable here: 1. How well informed and articulate the Queen is and 2. How the men, including Heath, insist on talking over her. “

Watch the clip for an eye-opening glimpse at what the royals are like behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace, because you’re literally gonna feel like a fly on the wall at this party. Like truly, attention @ writers of The Crown because this is amazing source material !!!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

