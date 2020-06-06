Updated on 06/05/2020 at 18:59

“It would be very selfish if I didn’t share this”Angela Lally posted on her Facebook, without imagining that the video on that social network would have more than a million views in a short time. Why is the success of the images that the citizen of United States?

LOOK: He waited long years: puppy was moved to tears when a family adopted him

It turns out that they appreciate the tender and adorable way in which your dog cares for and entertains your little son, who had been entrusted to him because he had to leave the house urgently. The clip has impressed hundreds of thousands of Internet users.

In these times of coronavirus, mothers try not to take their children off the streets to prevent them from getting it, especially if they are very young, since their immune system is not yet very strong.

LOOK: Dog with huge muzzle causes a furor and already has nearly 200 thousand followers on social networks

The dilemma for Angela began when she had to leave home, but she had no one to leave with Liam, her son who was just a few months old. He considered several alternatives, but in the end he chose the least imagined and that has caused so much amazement in Facebook.

The woman decided that Bronn should take care of her offspring. Who’s Bronn? His couple? A neighbour? A relative? Nothing of that. Bronn is her labradoodle dog. As you read: it would be your pet that would have to babysit to guard the little Liam. Angela confessed that she had some fear that something bad would happen, but when she returned home she was stunned by the scene she witnessed: the dog and the boy were having fun as good old friends.

LOOK: Mama Duck attends a luxury hospital in New York every year to give birth to her ducklings

The dog not only took good care of the baby, but entertained him much better than the mother herself. In the viral clip of Facebook, it is observed that the little one laughs out loud with the movements and barks of the pet. Without a doubt, a tender and adorable scene that explains why it has had such an impact on social networks. In fact, many netizens, half jokingly and half seriously, have written asking for Bronn’s babysitting services. “I would take better care of my son than my husband,” said one user.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The death of John Wick’s dog: the behind-the-scenes fight over the disappearance of the puppy Daisy

The death of John Wick’s dog: the behind-the-scenes fight over the disappearance of the puppy Daisy

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

MORE VIDEOS

“Courage the Cowardly Dog”: “The Curse of King Ramses”, the scariest chapter in the series

“Courage the Cowardly Dog”: “The Curse of King Ramses”, the scariest chapter in the series

Robotic dog patrol Singapore parks to keep physical distance

Robotic dog patrol Singapore parks to keep physical distance

Leopard and the terrible encounter with a dog in the courtyard of a house during quarantine

Leopard and the terrible encounter with a dog in the courtyard of a house during quarantine