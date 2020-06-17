Updated on 06/17/2020 at 13:09

The pandemic of coronavirus it has caused governments to order confinement measures to prevent the spread of this new disease. In many countries, such as Spain or Italy, people have had to be locked up at home and could only go out to acquire basic necessities.

Generally, the shoppers were the youth. Older adults were unable to do so as they are a risk group. And if they got out, they could get sick from COVID-19, which could be deadly. Since SARS-CoV-2 is not yet gone, grandparents must stay home and find a way not to get bored. In fact, some have already found how to hang out, in the case of two grannies who have become popular on the internet.

In a video published on the vidamodernaweb account of Instagram, it is seen how two grandmothers dressed in white coats start dancing. They did it to the rhythm of the song ‘Scooby Doo Pa Pa ‘. This recording was first posted on TikTok’s Nerea Noteimportan account.

The comments have been positive. For example, a user identified as Mayra has tagged her friend Katherine and has written: “(This way we will be) us in 50 years haha”; while netizen Maga also tagged her friend and wrote: “May we never lack a good attitude,” and accompanied the phrase with smilies of a laughing face.

The video has gone viral on the Instagram social network. And it is that the publication in the account of vidamodernaweb has reached just over 67 thousand I like you and there are many comments, so it can be said that the two grannies have enchanted Internet users.

