In order not to get bored, hundreds of people are distracted by viral challenges. The one that motivates this note is one that has generated different reactions in thousands of users around the world. The most recent, and that is stirring up social networks like Facebook and Twitter, is to find out what number is in the image. With this challenge you will test your visual capacity, in addition to knowing the state of health of your eyes.

At first glance you will not see anything, but do not be distressed. Here are some tips that have been very helpful to users of Facebook. To start this challenge, we recommend taking your eyes off the monitor for a couple of seconds or a minute. Relax and prepare to identify a series of numbers that will be shown below. How long? A few seconds, if it’s a much better minute. Just relax.

After following the recommendations, you will see the image. What number do you see? A 3264, 3240, 1246, or 1240? We have not chosen these at random. It happens that, according to a table of equivalences of this viral challenge that is in Facebook, each of those numbers determines the condition in which our sight is.

Although it is a viral challenge, you should always consult a specialist to know the diagnosis of your visual state. (Instagram: inganggita)

For example, if you saw a 3246 You could suffer from astigmatism and myopia. On the other hand, if your answer is 3240 then you only have astigmatism in one of your eyes. In the same way, if you looked at the number 1246 you could be nearsighted. Opposite case, if you see 1240 it means you have nothing to worry about: your vision is in perfect condition.

While this viral challenge has been highly successful in Twitter, Facebook and other social networks, it is important to note that the only qualified person who can determine the state of your eyes is an ophthalmologist. Never forget that these challenges are not conclusive regarding your health.

“If you want to know how you have eyesight, it is better to consult with the optician or an ophthalmologist. Do not believe in the optical illusion that circulates on WhatsApp. Yes, I know it is fun. But do not get carried away by that,” said one Internet user. on social media.

Several professionals responded to this viral challenge, warning that its reliability cannot be taken into account in diagnosing visual problems. For this reason, they asked those who have vision problems to consult a specialist and not draw conclusions without a medical checkup.

One of the cases was that of the ophthalmologist Ferdiriva Hamzah, of the JEC Eye Hospital, from Indonesia, who asks not to be carried away by optical vision to diagnose a vision problem, on the contrary, the best thing will always be to look for a specialist. However, many users have already made the challenge and quickly went viral.

According to studies published by The National Eye InstituteMost of the people with visual problems in the United States are unaware of it and this image could be an alternative to identify it.

It must be taken into account that Facebook and different social networks abound with visual challenges that deceive the mind and that it detects several things at once. Among the most popular is to find an image that is super hidden.

It should be noted that in our minds they work differently than others. In the case of numbers, the deception is carried away by the eye, who takes to the mint some type of number in particular.

What is myopia?

The myopia It is a problem that occurs when the patient perceives distant objects as blurred. The origin of myopia is usually considered to be found in biological variations of the visual system that produce a failure in the correlation between the different components of the eye (corneal curvature, lens power, axial length and depth of the anterior chamber).

The main symptom is that the patient clearly sees nearby objects, but perceives blurry and has difficulty focusing on objects that are at a certain distance. In addition, you may also notice other symptoms:

Squinting to see distant objects. Approaching objects to see them. Eye strain. Headaches.

What is Astigmatism?

The astigmatism It is a refractive problem that occurs when the cornea (the outer, transparent layer of the eye) does not have the same curvature in all its areas. Astigmatism affects near and far vision.

Depending on the age of the patient, his visual acuity and the type of astigmatism that he suffers or the graduation that he presents, he may or may not perceive symptoms and these can be diverse. In general, the main symptom is blurred or distorted perception of both distant and near objects.

