The heartwarming story takes place in New York in United States, where this bird visits the patio of the Thompson Health center to give birth to her ducklings. But be careful, it is not just any health center, it is an important and luxurious hospital. The case became known when a worker from the MM Ewing Continuous Care Center photographed the animal and its newborn children, sharing them in Facebook without knowing the impact that this would generate.

The patients who are in the hospital for the first time, which is also a home for the elderly, were amazed when they saw the leg enter with great determination. They watched curiously where she was going and wondered why the staff at the center did not kick her out.

The surprise was greater when doctors and nurses greeted the presence of the paw as if it were an old patient. Demonstrating that he knew by heart what he had to do, the bird came to a closed courtyard of the hospital to lay his eggs and take care of them.

The most pleasant thing of all is that when she has already given birth to her ducklings and it is her turn to leave, she touches a window to notify the hospital staff and then start a spectacular parade with her new young. Precisely, that scene was captured by a member of the staff of the center and shared in Facebook.

It was the same hospital that published these photos on its official website. Facebook and that they left thousands of its users moved, who have celebrated the finesse of their feet to find a cozy place to give birth.

“Every year, without fail, a mother duck chooses one of the closed patios in our M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center to lay your eggs and care for your babies. She lets us know when she is ready to go banging on the glass, and this morning, it was time for this annual rite of spring, “says the center center Thompson Health in her account Facebook.

