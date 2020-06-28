What is your personality type? Blood, phlegmatic, choleric, or melancholic? This test is viral in Facebook and it will help you to know things that you did not know about yourself. Take a seat, breathe, look closely at the image and answer the following: Which animal do you see first in the photo?

A few weeks ago, the portal Lessons Learned in Life created a visual quiz so that you know more about yourself and discover your wildest side. How can you know that? It depends on the first animal you see in the photo that is on the cover of this note and that has been viralized on Facebook.

We give you the main details of each animal that can be found in the following image. Similarly, we invite you to see other virals in our section.

WHAT ANIMAL DID YOU SEE IN THE PHOTO?

Observation and attention skills are not always the same. Sometimes we say of a person who is not observant, but in reality, that is not strictly correct. You have to understand that everyone is an observer, only that they focus on different things. So we don’t all have a knack for the same things.

You have to be clear about something: if in all circumstances, all people saw the same, then there would be no diversity.

What personality are you if you saw an Eagle?

You have focus and precision in your approach, you do not leave anything to chance. You behave with noble confidence, as you have no time for drama and other petty things in life. You are brave and you are not afraid to fly into the unknown.

What personality are you if you saw a butterfly?

It represents the duality of life. The softest and gentlest creature known for its beauty, it’s also the one that has gone through the darkest moments inside a cocoon. You are charming on the outside but you have an indomitable spirit inside.

What personality are you if you saw a dog?

You are a wise soul and you know what really matters in life. You wholeheartedly commit to people and causes, and nothing can break your will once you make a decision. However, you also know how to relax and have fun.

What personality are you if you saw a mantis?

You have determination and the fierce will of the mantis. People may underestimate these traits based on your low profile, but when the time comes you are always a winner.

What personality are you if you saw a crab?

Cunning and wisdom define the crab. You have a tough appearance because life has taught you many difficult lessons, but within you there is a soft soul that always takes care of your loved ones.

What personality are you if you saw a wolf?

If this is the first animal you saw, you often walk to the brink of life. You are looking for adventure and mystery. You refuse to follow social norms and rules. But when it comes to protecting a loved one, no one can be as fierce and passionate as you are.

What personality are you if you saw a horse?

You have a wild spirit that makes it difficult for you to be dominated. However, like a horse, you are willing to help and support other people. You enjoy good humor in the company of your close friends. If you have to choose between freedom and love, your heart puts your loved ones first, before your own needs.

What personality are you if you saw a rooster?

An ingenious, intelligent and skillful person. People can be fooled by your calm ways, but they will be surprised if they touch your wrong side. You fight fearlessly and you are not afraid to make noise when something unfair happens. You are a natural leader who is not afraid to speak his mind.

What are personality tests?

Commonly used in the area of ​​clinical psychology, these tests are tools that allow evaluating psychological and personality traits (feelings and attitudes) of a specific individual. In order to identify the usual form of reaction to certain circumstances, types of people or images.

During the confinement due to the coronavirus, different viral tests and challenges have emerged that have generated an impact on social networks such as Facebook. One of them is the one you saw now, which in addition to testing your senses reveals details of your personality.

