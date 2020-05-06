Updated on 05/05/2020 at 20:14

Depopulated streets. Far fewer cars on the tracks. And even reduction of maritime traffic. That, among other things, is what has caused the pandemic of coronavirus. Furthermore, this unusual situation has also led to the observation of unusual events in different parts of the world. In Spain, for example, everyone talks about the sighting of a huge shark. The images of the marine animal captured the attention of users of Facebook, although they were initially published on Twitter.

The unusual event, which is widely discussed in Facebook, occurred last Sunday on the coasts of the Granada town of Calahonda. Local media reported that when the shark was approaching shore, a canoeist (a person who practices boating) was in the water.

In general, in this area it is common to find porbeagle, but not sharks like the specimen (which measured approximately between three to four meters) that was caught by a camera last weekend.

If this had happened at a normal juncture, surely the huge shark would have sparked panic among bathers. It seems that various marine species are being encouraged to cross the ‘borders’ due to little maritime and recreational activity due to the fearsome disease of the coronavirus. Users of Facebook They expressed admiration for the size of the marine animal.

They catch a shark between 3 and 4 meters in front of a Spanish beach

👉 https://t.co/RiTL4fd4ab It was seen last Sunday on the shores of the Granada town of Calahonda pic.twitter.com/bztf9CTHmM – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) May 5, 2020

