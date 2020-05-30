Updated on 05/29/2020 at 15:10

If anyone still doubts the dogs’ loyalty to their owners, then they should read this viral story from Facebook,. United States, and other countries like Mexico and Spain, have been shocked by the case of a brave 8-month-old puppy who faced a poisonous snake to save his family. Unfortunately, he died the day after the fight occurred.

LOOK: The viral that makes everyone cry: dog digs up her puppy and tries to revive it with great despair

Millions of users have honored on social media to Zeus, name of the mascot protagonist of the heroic action. According to the family Richardson, who adopted the pit bull and lived with him in Florida, a few days ago two of his four children went out to the garden of the house to wash Zeus’ plate. The little ones did not notice that a huge coral snake was coming dangerously close to them. In Facebook, what happened with the pet has had an unprecedented impact.

The one who did observe it was the little 8-month-old dog, who ‘smelling’ the danger his innocent owners were in did not hesitate for a moment and took action. “Suddenly, he started attacking the snake, which was near my son and was bitten four times,” Mr. Gary Richardson, the family patriarch and who still mourns bitterly over the death of the dog, told Fox 35 News. famous for Facebook.

LOOK: The viral that you can not stop watching: dog becomes hero ’by defending its owners from fierce and hungry condors

When the fight ended and the snake had already fled, they immediately led Zeus to a vet located in the nearby city of Ocala. There, a specialist applied an antidote. The Richardsons hoped that this treatment would work, but unfortunately it did not. The next day, the brave puppy ceased to exist. “He has been a member of the family. These have left us devastated. We believed the antidote was going to work, ”said Gina, Gary’s wife.

Pit bulls are the most loyal breed of dog I know, and I have had many different animals in my life. If you find an aggressive pit bull, chances are it’s because they haven’t been treated well. If you treat them well, they would give their lives for you and I owe the life of my son, “said the heartbroken man.

LOOK: What a method! Husbands play rock, paper or scissors to decide if they will have a child or a dog

Gina was commissioned to tell this story and to publish the photos of her hero in Facebook,. The users of that social network did not take long to react and regret the fatal outcome. However, they also celebrated their courage and loyalty. Without his intervention, the Richardsons would possibly not be mourning the death of their pet, but of their two children. Rest in peace, Zeus.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The death of John Wick’s dog: the behind-the-scenes fight over the disappearance of Daisy’s puppy

The death of John Wick’s dog: the behind-the-scenes fight over the disappearance of the puppy Daisy

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

MORE VIDEOS

Harley, the dog that gives emotional support to doctors in Mexico

Harley, the dog that gives emotional support to Mexican doctors

Meteorologist was giving the weather report from his house, but his dog appeared and stole the show

Meteorologist was giving the weather report from his house, but his dog appeared and stole the show

Supporters of Alianza Lima disinfected police stations

Supporters of Alianza Lima disinfected police stations. (Source: Facebook CS).