Surprised and amused everyone in Facebook. A video has gained a large number of reproductions in the last hours, to the point of going viral, for having as a ‘star’ a dog that applies an ingenious method to reassure another dog that moved a lot in a bed. The incredible scene was recorded in a house of Australia.

It turns out that the protagonist of this story wanted to dream, because it was time to rest and that’s why he had lain down on a bed, with the permission of his owner, who recorded everything. The only drawback the animal had was that his four-legged friend also went to where he was.

However, far from wanting to sleep, this little one moved a lot, a fact that caused an obvious discomfort in the largest dog, which decided to move its tail to attract its attention, as we see in the viral video of Facebook.

His actions ended up distracting the dog, which for a moment stood still. It is there where the protagonist of this story used one of his legs to force him to lie on the bed, an action that generated laughter in the users of the platform.

Precisely, Internet users who live in United States, Mexico and Spain, assured that the animal applied a fun method to finally be able to rest. This action was enough for the curious dog to become a viral sensation of Facebook.

