A rather peculiar story has gone viral in Facebook, since it has as protagonist a kitten named Patty who earned the love of a young woman by running into her apartment. In United States, Mexico and Spain, do not stop commenting on it. Learn about the tender story in this note.

It turns out that the little feline was homeless and was wandering from one side to the other, when suddenly, one day he saw that an apartment in New York had the door open. Without hesitation, he ran quickly and entered the house, where he met Caleigh Farragher.

Hearing people’s voices, the cat went towards them and that’s where he asked for some attention. The kitten was very brave, kind and affectionate to everyone and this was very pleasing to Caleigh, who never imagined that she would have a unique visit at her home.

After unsuccessfully searching for her possible mother and seeing that no one indicated a small feline was lost, she decided to keep her home. Curiously, her grandmother, who had died days before, was very affectionate with cats, so he thought that she returned to her life through the kitty.

Caleigh ended up adopting the cat and named it Patty after her grandmother. The funny thing about all this is that when they took him to the vet, they realized that he was male and that he was approximately 4 to 5 weeks old.

He now has a house where he plays all day and receives all the love and attention he needs thanks to Caleigh. The story of this little feline went around the world after being shared in Facebook, social network where it went viral.

See the funny reactions of cats to their masters with feline filter

