Violeta says that Fabio still has a scar from an injury that was done in ‘Survivors’

This Sunday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: Honduras connection, a gala presented by Jordi González. In it, in addition to Alejandro Albalá was saved After the nomination, one of the toughest reward trials to date took place.

In it and in teams, the contestants had to pull a strong rubber band to pick up some pieces that later had to fit on a wooden column. In this challenge, two were the decisive factors: strength and teamwork.

This same mechanic but in different tests, such as pulling between two opponents and putting one at each end of the rope, has been seen in other editions. The program has collaborators among which there are several former contestants, such as Gloria Camila Ortega and Violeta Mangriñán, who recalled their experience.

The latter, said that in its edition it was done individually, and that her boyfriend, whom she met in the contest, Fabrio Colloricchio, still has a scar from the test. “My boyfriend still has a scar here from crawling around, he even got burned,” she said, pointing to her hip.

“It is a test of the heaviest. What happens is that it is strength, strength and strength. I remember that I played with Dakota Tárraga and Mahi Masegosa, and I thought I had nothing to do, “he commented.

The influencer added that it was an especially difficult test for thin people, and the winner of Survivors 2020, Jorge, declared: “The difficulty is that apart from the rubber, which tightens, you make the effort on the sand. It’s super complicated. “Finally, Gloria Camila mentioned the dizziness caused by the test, because it went from exerting a great force to being dragged by the rope.