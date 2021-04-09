Violet McGraw accompanying Allison Williams in the thriller ‘M3GAN’

According to Deadline, the young actress Violet McGraw has joined the cast of the future horror thriller.‘M3GAN’Starring previously announced star Allison Williams (“Let Me Out.”) McGraw will soon make her Marvel debut as young Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) in the “Black Widow” spin-off starring Scarlett Johansson.

The story shows a brilliant robot from a toy robotics company using its artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a highly realistic grimace programmed to bond emotionally with a recently orphaned girl (McGraw). The problem is, the bond will be so strong that she will become overly protective of her new friend … with terrifying results. Williams will play Gemma, a brilliant roboticist who is a child and who enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype.

Writer Akela Cooper (‘Luke Cage’) wrote the script for the film to be directed by Gerard Johnstone (‘Housebound’). The story starts from James Wan (‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’), in turn producer of the film with Jason Blum.

Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear will serve as executive producer along with Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide / Conquer and Allison Williams.