Violent competition prevails in the US and goes viral after a video uploaded by Urijah Faber

The former featherweight champion of the company World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and also former UFC exponent, Urijah Faber, uploaded a video of a kind of competition to his Instagram network, violent enough for it to quickly become viral among the fans of “The California Kid” and of course the rest of the people in the world who love contact competitions.

Just as in March 2019 the slapping championship was born in Russia, whose highest representative is Vasily Kamotsky, now it seems that a new tournament is imposed, which resembles a combination between the classic arm wrestling in the best style of the film in which he starred. Stallone (Falcon) and boxing.

“Too many people tiptoe through life to reach death safely! Does this wrestling fist fight look like a good time? I know people who would pay to do this… and many more who would pay not to. Eye of the beholder “said the former fighter who retired from MMA in December 2019.

In the video, two challengers are seen separated by a small table in the middle. Similar to a wrestling contest, both fighters must hold onto a support with one hand so as not to lose stability, while the other is free to start a fist punching war.

Apparently, it is a competition in which the attack predominates over the defense since it is almost impossible to dodge the blows at such a short distance between both participants. Obviously, the resistance and power of each adversary predominate.

“This has to be in Russia,” said one fan in comments to Faber’s photo. Another said, “I would definitely see you do that outside of fighting in the UFC.”

Urijah Faber left a mark in mixed martial arts, with a performance of 35 wins and 11 losses. He was a champion in the WEC as previously mentioned and in 2017 he entered the UFC Hall of Fame.