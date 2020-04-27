The Pompeii neighborhood was the scene of a violent clash between two groups during the early hours of the morning. Due to the time and the effects of the strict quarantine still in force in the City of Buenos Aires, there were no fatalities.

The two bus drivers suffered multiple injuries to the body and were transferred safely to the Penna hospital.

The event occurred in the early hours of Monday at the junction of Saenz Avenue and Beazley Street.

A bus on line 76 was driving through Beazley, when when he arrived at the intersection of the avenue, he appeared before him an inmate of line 179, which was passing through Sáenz. The green and white public transport embedded in the central part of the red and was close to causing it to overturn.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers, but it is estimated that if the 179 traveled “loaded,” some of the passengers on the right-hand side could have suffered serious injuries.

When the SAME ambulance went, it was found that the two drivers were out of danger. Anyway, it was resolved to refer them to the Penna Hospital to attend to their minor injuries.

Both drivers claimed to have passed the intersection with the green light. Therefore, a Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office ordered the analysis of the accident by road experts.

Meanwhile, the investigators obtained the registry of the security cameras located in that same corner. In this audiovisual document, you can see how the bus on line 76 was the one that crossed the avenue in green. The pedestrian traffic light on one corner and another on the same avenue exposed the infraction committed by the 179’s driver, who crossed the street several seconds after his traffic light turned red.

Both vehicles remained for hours on the corner, while police and traffic officers cordoned off the area and reduced the capacity of the avenue.

It was a serious accident that did not trigger a tragic outcome due to the mere context of the confinement in which the City of Buenos Aires has been located since March 21.