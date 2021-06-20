Violent afternoon in Reynosa Tamaulipas leaves 15 dead

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas

This Saturday afternoon was one of the most violent that the city of Reynosa tamaulipas has lived after an armed group attacked other civilians in different colonies to the east of the city with the result of 15 dead people, including an alleged criminal killed by security elements.

It may interest you: Shootings between drug traffickers do not stop in Camargo, Tamaulipas

Monitoring the Command, Control, Communications and Computing Center (C4) detected that a caravan of vehicles with armed people was leaving the gap in the Berrendo gap and that, entered the Almaguer neighborhood to execute a male and kidnap two women.

On the way the Armed group he came across an American resident who had his M300 car taken away and also deprived of his liberty.

Later on General Rodríguez Avenue there were a series of attacks in which at least twelve people perished.

On Cerro Padilla Street, two men and a woman were left on the street, while on Rodríguez Avenue three members of a family who were traveling in a Cherokee truck were executed, 20 meters later in a grocery store the owner and a client were riddled.

On the same avenue crossing with San Rafael, a man was murdered and was left outside a black Cherokee, while in a house under construction two workers were blasting as well as another person who was near the place.

You can also read: They are the 10 most wanted in Tamaulipas

The cameras followed a Fusion sedan and a Ranger pickup heading toward the highway at Bravo River so the authorities continued to kill one of the criminals while the others managed to escape.

In the trunk of the car they took the kidnapped who were placed in the hands of doctors and the authorities themselves.

Since 2017, Reynosa has experienced a spiral of violence where cells of the organized crime continue to control the city and its strategic points for the drug trafficking and the trafficking of undocumented persons.

* brc