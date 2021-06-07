Violent acts on the rise in BC; electoral journey

TIJUANA.

The entity lived a day in which violent incidents tried to drive the electorate away from the polls.

They were acts promoted from the shadows and aimed at fixed targets: party headquarters, vehicles and deputies’ modules, as well as other terrorist actions up to the point of having thrown severed heads in the vicinity of polling stations.

In addition, various telephone calls were registered, which advised against voting on the grounds that the entity was supposedly at a red light.

In Mexicali, the offices of the Morena party, located on Avenida Río Presidio and Gustavo Garmendia, in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, were the target of 32 high-powered rifle shots around 5:00 in the morning.

The unknown subjects opened fire aboard a Suburban-type truck, for which the mayor Norma Bustamante became aware of the case and instructed the officials of the Ministry of Public Security to reinforce the patrol of critical points in the municipality.

In Tijuana, the truck of an activist from the same party, Karla Pérez, was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail thrown inside her home, located on Avenida Ermita and Federico Benítez in Tijuana.

As for the severed heads thrown in the vicinity of polling stations, one of these was located in the Terrazas del Valle neighborhood, in the vicinity of polling place 1440, in which the president of the same and officials chose to leave the site While other human remains were abandoned in the vicinity of box 1431.

Another violent act occurred in the module of PRD deputy Gerardo López, recently added to the parliamentary fraction of Morena, which was set on fire with gasoline around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, for which the alleged person responsible for the act was arrested. , according to information from the Secretariat of Public Citizen Security.

In District 13 they burned urns of what corresponds to El Cañón del Sainz

Also, various citizens indicated having received calls from the telephone number: 664 445 4335, which advised not to go to vote this Sunday, since Baja California was on a red epidemiological traffic light, when in reality, starting today, it will go to a green traffic light. .

Incidents

The State Security and Investigation Guard reported that in box 1532, which was located in the Riveras del Bosque Fractionation, citizens reported that PES personnel arrived at the site in order to buy the vote for an amount of 1,500 pesos.