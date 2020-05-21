José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid, condemned this Thursday the attack suffered yesterday by one of the protesters against the Government in Moratalaz. «Violence will never have a place on our streets«, The first has indicated through the social network Twitter.

“During this crisis, the people of Madrid gave an example of strength and unity to the world. Also in this, not a step back. My strongest condemnation of what happened yesterday, “said Almeida.

The events occurred yesterday at 9:20 p.m. at number 181 on Moratalaz Avenue, where a pan was being carried out to demand the resignation of the Pedro Sánchez government. The victim was Alberto who, as he tells OKDIARIO, is a 35-year-old taxi driver who has not been in hospital for two months due to the coronavirus crisis. His wife was insulted under the name of “fascist whore”.

For causes that are being investigated by the Police, during the protests there was a showdown among a left-wing group called ‘District 14’ and those gathered in the area during which the young man suffered a blow to the head with a blunt object. This self-styled anti-fascist group made headlines after starring in campaigns to go to ‘La Caza del Pijo’, Eight of its members were then detained.

The National Police It investigates what happened to try to determine the circumstances in which the incident occurred, although at the moment there is no person detained. The boy has been treated by health workers from a Basic Samur-Civil Protection Unit for polyconcussions and was transferred to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, where he had to receive medical attention for the blows.

After leaving the hospital center, he and his wife have attended this newspaper. They explain that they are not “posh”, on the contrary, they are workers from Moratalaz, a district in the southeast of the capital that is characterized by welcoming working families. Both are self-employed: he, a taxi driver and her, a hairdresser. They criticize that Pablo Iglesias and Podemos is “inciting” people to stick. Churches he said he was going to take his people out on the street and has taken it out. It all started after his words, “said Mamen, the girlfriend of the young man attacked by anti-systems.