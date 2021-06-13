Violence prevented voting in 85 polls; 145 had problems

MEXICO CITY.

Once the vote counting for federal deputies was finished and the count is underway in the states to deliver certificates of majority to the candidates who competed and won a council or mayor’s office, the balance of the polls that had problems during election day was 145 .

Although the number is minimal compared to the 162,129 that were installed last Sunday, it is important because in 85 of them there was destruction of electoral materials that impeded the proper development of the elections.

These are 15 polls that could not be installed at any time, and another 70 polls that were installed, but in which voting was suspended due to the destruction of electoral materials.

A violent case was registered in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, where an armed group broke into a polling place and took the ballot boxes in booth 71.

Polls not installed, due to the report of theft or destruction of electoral documentation and materials, correspond to districts 03 (Huajuapan de León) and 07 (Ciudad Ixtepec) in Oaxaca and 02 in Tlaxcala, with headquarters in the capital of the entity.

Meanwhile, of the 115 polls in which the voting was suspended, 70 were for theft and destruction of electoral documentation, and they were found in Baja California, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Mexico, San Luis Potosí and Sinaloa.

In Oaxaca, the entity’s Electoral Institute, in its incident report, reported that in Santa María Xadani an armed group stole the boxes of sections 1929 and 1932.

In section 1929 three polls would be installed with a nominal list of 1,573 citizens who were left without voting.

In section 1932, two polls had to be installed for 1,322 people to vote.

While in Santiago Laollaga an armed group broke into the office of the electoral council, taking all the material and preventing the installation of the polls, it also burned the installation site of three polls in section 2058, where 1,688 people would vote.

In Tlaxcala, the basic polling place of section 0150 could not be installed due to lack of electoral material and 626 people were left without voting.

