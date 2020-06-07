Since the movements of protests against racism began as a result of the outrage caused by the death of the security guard, George Floyd, in the United States, Dominican winemakers established in New York state remain nervous and concerned in fear of being assaulted and looted by people who take advantage of the protests to destroy businesses.

“We have a very difficult situation, Since the beginning of last week we have had to be protecting our businesses, putting plywood plates on them to try to secure a little what we have built with so much effort, “said Radhames Rodríguez, president of the organization Bodegueros Unidos de América (United Bodegas of America, in English), which groups Dominican winemakers in the United States, exclusively for Listin Diario.

Rodríguez explained that in principle when the curfew was established from 7:00 at night, Many Dominican winemakers took refuge in their homes, trusting that after that hour there would be no violent events and they were surprised by crowds that destroyed their businesses. He noted that some Dominican merchants were affected in this situation, as was the case of the winemaker José Ortiz, owner of Grocery Valerio.

“It has been a very difficult situation for us small businesses that we were already carrying with the situation generated by COVID-19 and we were already beginning to feel a relief and this is presented which has been worse than the pandemic itself”, said the leader of the Dominican winemakers in New York, who clarified that they are in favor of peaceful protests “but not crime.”

He stressed that this situation has greatly affected small traders who do not have the capacity to quickly recover. “They are coming to the poorest sectors, where are our merchants who live from day to day, our businesses are not so sustainable as to be able to have that type of loss, it is something very difficult what is happening to us.”

A solidarity network

Given the high level of insecurity that remains in New York and other American states, Radhames Rodríguez, refers that he keeps monitoring the surveillance systems of each business and that they have created, through the organization’s chat, an alert system that allows them to quickly spread the word if any business is being affected and go in their help.

“We go to the hour that is to help so that they do not get to penetrate the business and call the police to avoid the damage,” Rodríguez said.

Bodegueros Unidos de América, groups more than 500 Dominican winemakers established in the United States, Rodríguez explained, affirming that in the five counties of New York City there are about 20,000 wineries and that 65% are in the hands of Dominicans.