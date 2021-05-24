Violence in New York left about 30 people with gunshot wounds over the weekend

15 minutes. About 30 people received bullet wounds this weekend in New York, one of whom died, confirmed sources from the city’s law enforcement agencies, figures that indicate a continuation of the wave of violence that is experienced in the metropolis .

According to the local New York Post, the incidents occurred from Friday to Sunday at 2:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT). However, the most violent hours were those of the early morning from Saturday to Sunday. In that period, 11 people were injured in a short period of time.

The source consulted by the media, which describes him as a veteran agent of the New York Police, affirmed that most of the events are result of street gang activities.

“These young people are fighting gun battles and there are innocent people who are being injured,” said the policeman. He noted that there are many more shootings that occur but that do not leave victims.

Some of the victims

Although these figures are still far from the worst years of violence in New York in the 90s. At the time of the interview, the agent warned that “the weekend is not over yet”, and noted that there were 2 shootings more on Sunday afternoon.

Among the victims is an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in the neck on Friday in the Far Rockaways area of ​​Queens. Also a Manhattan prosecutor, Mollie Bracewell, who was injured by a bullet in her face while dining on a terrace of a restaurant in Prospect Heights, in Brooklyn, also on Friday.

In addition to the shootings, 2 more men were killed Friday, one of whom was stabbed in north Brooklyn, and another after being beaten in the northeast Bronx.