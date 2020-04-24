One month after starting the National Healthy Distance Day against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, acknowledged that violence in Mexico has not decreased, and He attributed this fact to account adjustments perpetrated by criminal groups.

In addition, although this Friday morning, Alfonso Durazo, Secretary of Security, presumed a decrease in femicide casesSánchez Cordero said that the number of gender-based killings of women remains virtually the same as in previous months.

“Unfortunately, violence or settling of accounts in organized crime groups has not decreased, today we had a lower number of 56 homicides, but the day before yesterday we had 100, so the issue of violence has not actually decreased”, the secretary pointed out.

“Of the femicides I can say that, basically, we have the same figures as before the pandemic, practically the same, however with this pandemic we have been with much greater attention (…) they are right that very little has decreased the number of femicides. “

The secretary expressed herself in this way in a videoconference with the media this morning.

The head of domestic policy said at the meeting that Although they do not yet have official figures on the increase in violence during the pandemic, the Ministry of the Interior does estimate that family violence has grown because quarantine has forced women victims to spend more time with their assailants.

The retired minister recalled that to prevent cases of violence against women they have made 911 emergency calls available, in addition to the fact that there are shelters and centers for victims’ attention.

