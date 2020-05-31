See records of this weekend’s street protests in the U.S. after the death of a black man during police action

Violence broke out again in the United States amid protests across the country in response to the murder of an unarmed black man by the police last Monday.

Riot officers and protesters who set fire to vehicles clashed in Los Angeles, California

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

George Floyd died in police custody, while an officer pressed his knee to his neck. The scene was filmed and went viral around the world.

In Minnesota, where Floyd was killed, the state national guard was mobilized on Saturday to try to control violent episodes.

Police isolated protesters in Fairfax district in Los Angeles after clashes turned violent

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Man holds smoke grenade as thousands march in Denver, Colorado, where a curfew was imposed on Saturday night

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Crowd participates in a demonstration next to the Denver Capitol in Colorado with their hands tied behind their backs

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Woman protests as police block downtown Washington’s Lafayette Square

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Protesters gathered in Columbia, South Carolina, where stones are reported to have been thrown, injuring police and a reporter

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Buildings and commerce in Minneapolis, Minnesota, were looted and destroyed, including a post office

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Minnesota residents organize food and beverage donations in peaceful demonstration at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

