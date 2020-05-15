The health crisis of COVID-19 has unveiled with greater force a situation denounced by the staff of health centers for a long time: aggressions and what doctors go through in emergencies.

Fear is something instinctive of the human being. It runs throughout the body when we face situations that put us in danger. However, medical personnel transform that emotion into courage and bravery on a daily basis to stand as soldiers at the forefront ready to give life in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, these personnel, who daily risk their lives to save the lives of others, have suffered for years, both physical and psychological, from unscrupulous people who, claiming ignorance, attack them in search of quick answers, as if they were omnipresent beings.

“All medical personnel at some point have even been insulted,” a Dominican doctor whose identity will be protected reveals to Listin Diario.

The doctor who speaks with this medium, narrates how daily he faced verbal outbursts by people who demanded to be attended to immediately, a situation that being so frequent defined as “common”. But everything changed when verbal assaults were not enough for one patient, who beat her while trying to calm him down.

At seven o’clock at night, while a shift change was being made at the hospital she works in, the doctor was alone in the emergency area, attending to a patient with a serious condition. Minutes later, a father arrived with his son who appeared to have a fracture after falling from a wall, and demanded in an aggressive tone that his son be given priority.

“At that time I was in emergencies alone and attending to another patient who had a more serious situation and I told one of the nurses to channel him and medicate him so that the pain would diminish as he finished attending to the other patient. But the father wanted me to stop caring for the patient I was seeing and caring for his son because he thought it was a serious matter of life or death, “says the doctor.

Trying to explain how the triage system works and trying to calm him down, the man, corrupted by ignorance, ignored the doctor’s words and started insulting her. “What the father did was that he insulted me. He said all the obscene words a person could think of and the last thing he did was hit me. ”

Driven by anger and deaf at any logical explanation, the man approached the doctor and lashed out with an elbow on one of his breasts, causing fear in the doctor, who distanced himself from the man, before another possible attack, and proceeded to call the Police.

In a matter of minutes, police officers arrived at the scene, the doctor explained the situation, they arrested the man, but this did not prevent his wife from taking offensive actions as well.

At that moment, the woman pointed to the doctor as the culprit. He walked towards her with the full intention of “flying over him” and as he advanced, the emergency room was flooded with the bellowed insults of the wife who, a few meters from reaching where her victim was, was detained.

“I felt very bad, because all the words and the aggression were in front of the rest of the patients, the staff and even children. Sometimes one lets the insults pass, because it is placed in the person’s shoes, but it is not a justification for attacking the doctors, ”he laments.

The situations of attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic have exploded. A week ago, a video was broadcast showing how a resident of the Moscoso Puello Hospital was attacked by a National Police agent who also demanded priority.

These are just a few of the hundreds cases that occur daily in Dominican and foreign hospitals, where medical personnel have suffered attacks, threats, insults, damage to the home and all kinds of violent actions against them, due to the ignorance and fear of people.

Complaints from abroad

In a campaign of denunciations, dozens of doctors and nurses from Mexico, Colombia and other Latin American countries, have expressed fear for their lives, in the face of physical attacks suffered by their work that implies closeness to people infected by COVID-19.

These complaints are exposed by the Univision television channel, which collected in an audiovisual the testimonies of some doctors who expressed their helplessness and their lack of understanding of why they suffer these situations while trying to contribute to the care and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

In a first audiovisual scene, Leonel Leal, a surgeon living in Bogotá Colombia, is seen powerless. “How is it possible for you to get home, after being exposed and being attacked by people. It is something that has no name ”.

Then a nurse named Getse Castro from Mexico says she does not understand the reason why they are assaulted. “I do not know what the desire to attack us is, they think that perhaps by attacking us they will become immune.”

After a few seconds, the audiovisual presents scenes that were apparently recorded by cell phones, in which it is observed how health personnel are attacked, insulted and threatened, some of them even being injured.

Paulina Solorio, a nurse residing in Jalisco Mexico, tearfully narrates how they threw chlorine at her, damaging her work clothes, but also affected her eyes. “Really, it is not worth that we are being attacked because the only thing we are doing is helping “He comments.

According to figures offered by EFE, in Mexico it has been reported that at least 47 people, who work in hospitals and medical centers, have been attacked.

Despite the fact that different organizations have repudiated these hostile attitudes towards health professionals, the attacks continue and many doctors, nurses and medical center personnel live in fear of what may happen to them.

Campaign against assaults

As part of a solution that seeks to make the population aware of these violent acts against medical personnel, the regional district of the National District of the Dominican Medical College, launched a zero tolerance campaign against aggression against health personnel.

This is due to the rise in mistreatment by patients and relatives of patients to the staff providing services.

Therefore, the president of this regional CMD, Yokasta Lara, announced that they will bring a logbook to the different hospitals to record the attacks and thus be able to document the statistics.

With regard to these acts continuing to happen, the president of the Dominican Medical College (CMD), Waldo Ariel Suero, blamed the government for the lack of actions to prevent these situations of violence from continuing and said that people reach “conditioned” emergencies “

“That (the attack against doctors) is conditioned by the government, because the Minister of Public Health and the Minister of the Presidency raise questions about the doctors’ work. They are predisposing the population against doctors and creating a destructive charge so that when the population reaches the hospitals, they arrive in an aggressive way, ”he said.

In that sense, he asked that this discourse be changed, but also that security measures be strengthened in medical centers.

“In hospitals, security is scarce and that’s why we have those kinds of problems. People arrive very aggressive with predispositions instigated from the government. That the government change its speech, recognize the work of doctors and improve security in hospitals, “said the president of the CMD.

